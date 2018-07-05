Kaduna teachers eating food meant for pupils –Group

Connecting Gender for Development (COGEN) a Non-Governmental Organisation involved in monitoring the school feeding programme in Kaduna State yesterday alleged that teachers were taking the feed rations meant for pupils in some schools. One of the monitors, Ms Rachael Musa, who spoke during a Town Hall Meeting on the Federal Government’s Home grown School Feeding Programme in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government, said the ration did not usually go round the pupils.

According to her, although every child is supposed to be given an egg once a week, the eggs do not usually go round because of short supply. On his part, the Desk Officer of the programme in the local government, Yakubu Kyari, said he received between 300 and 400 crates of egg weekly instead of the 730 crates for the 177 schools in the area.

Kyari then disclosed that teachers eating up food meant for pupils had been warned to desist from the act or risk sanction by the authority. Similarly, another monitor, Mr. Monday John, alleged that some politicians were collecting money from food vendors on the ground that they were not members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and as such collecting money was their own way of benefiting from the government. He described the development as serious, and urged those involved to stop the act so as not to sabotage the programme.

Also speaking on the development, COGEN Head of Programmes, Mr. Ebenezer Omolekun, told participants at the town hall meeting that findings by the NGO revealed that one egg was being shared between two to four pupils in 46 schools, while two pupils shared juice and biscuit in 26 schools. Also, the Chairman of the local government, Mr. Peter Averik, commended the NGO for supporting the Federal Government initiative and pledged their support “for the benefit of our children and our community.”

Also, District Head of Ambam Kaninkon, Mr. Hosea David, commended the NGO for creating the needed awareness on the programme and enlisting their support to ensure success.