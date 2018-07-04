News
Kalu lauds Osinbajo’s role in Buhari’s govt
…inaugurates water project in VP’s name
Former governor of Abia state and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has described contributions by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo to the success of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government as worthy of commendation.
Kalu said this in his country home, Camp Neya Igbere in Bende local government area where he built a water fountain in honour of the Vice President. He said Osinbajo had been supportive of policies of President Buhari, describing him as a stabilising force in the government.
He said he deserved the honour because his efforts and cooperation with the president was the reason the polity was stable and the government making progress.
“I built the water fountain to honour the Vice President for his loyalty and commitment to the president and service to the people of Nigeria,” Kalu said.
Unveiling the fountain, a chieftain of the APC in the state, Senator Chris Adighije said the cooling and refreshing effect of the fountain as symbolic of the role of Vice President Osinbajo to the federal government.
State chairman of APC, Hon Donatus Nwankpa, the state women leader, Chief Mrs Ori Obasi were among dignitaries who witnessed the event.
