Kano sets December deadline to complete N12bn flyover

The Kano State Murtala Muhammad Way N12 billion one kilometer longest flyover would be commissioned in December, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said.

Ganduje, who spoke through Commissioner for Works and Housing, Engr. Aminu Aliyu Wudil yesterday in Kano, explained that works on the longest kilometre flyover had reached 89 per cent completion stage.

Wudil, who noted that what they were doing now was finishing touches of a nine interchanges on the bridge which had spread across nine locations linking the flyover, said when they took over in 2015 works on the flyover was at only 10-15 per cent completion.

“Another thing we ensure in the construction of the bridge is that every single kobo required by the contractor we do quickly provide, that is why as of today money is not our problem in the execution of the flyover project,” he said.

Wudil added that already government had set aside some space under the flyover for Marketers of Sabon Gari, Bats, France Road and other adjacent roads for parking, reminding them that the government of Kwankwaso had awarded the contracts at N10 billion in 2015 but because of high costs of prices and other related problems of exchange rates the contracts was reviewed at N12 billion. He assured them that by December 2018 motorists would start utilizing the bridge.