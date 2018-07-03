Katsina Assembly asks govt to declare war on cholera

Katsina State House of Assembly (KTHA), yesterday called on the state government and the Primary Health Care Development agency (PHCDA) to declare war on cholera ravaging the state which had so far killed about 15 people with over 50 others currently hospitalized at the Funtua General Hospital.

The house which began its New Year legislative sitting for the Fourth and final quarter presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Shehu Dalhatu Tafoki, was reacting to a motion of urgent state importance moved by Hon Mohammed Abubakar Totals representing Funtua constituency in the state House of Assembly.

Abubakar had told the House that no fewer than 50 persons were already hospitalized at the general hospital as Goya, Dikke, Maska and some parts of Funtua town were worst hit, urging the House to intervene on the matter.