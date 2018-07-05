Kwara APC leaders to Saraki: Lead us to another party

Very clear indications that the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, will leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged yesterday with a call by the three senatorial chairmen of the party in Kwara State, asking him to take them to another party where their aspirations and yearnings for Kwarans would be met. The three senatorial leaders, often called ‘the three wise men’ in the Saraki political structure because of their influence on party decisions in the state, lamented during a press conference in Ilorin, the state capital, that the party they laboured tirelessly for in the 2015 general elections has failed to meet their yearnings. The men are Alhaji Jimoh Balogun (Kwara South), Alhaji Jimoh Adesina (Kwara Central) and Alhaji Isiaka Oniwa (Kwara North).

Their spokesman, Balogun, said members of the party in the state were determined to quit APC “even if Senate President Bukola Saraki insists on not defecting from APC.” This came as the National Leader of the new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) faction of the APC, Alhaji Kawu Baraje, said the group would make public its position about its continued membership of the ruling party public between today (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday).

Baraje, who gave the hint while reacting to the purported defection of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said contrary to the report, membership of the nPDP remained intact.

The call for Saraki to defect is coming few months after Governor AbdulFattah Ahmed, who is Saraki’s political godson, told Nigerians the Saraki political structure would move out of APC if its members mounted pressure on its leadership to do so. Ahmed had told journalists that the nature of the political system under Saraki allows for the influence of the membership in the decision making process.

He had been asked about the likely scenario to be seen in Kwara State in the event that aggrieved members of the APC decide to move into another party. He said: “It is an unlikely scenario here in Kwara. Don’t forget that because we run an inclusive process, it’s not about the leadership. It’s about the following and the following defines the direction they want us to go in because the followers’ decision is based largely on what their expectations are. If they insist that they want us to remain, we remain; if they want us to go, we go, and it will be based on their inputs.”

The call also came few days after Saraki’s Chief of Staff, Hakeem Baba Ahmed, a former chairman of the CPC in Kaduna State and leader of the AKADA Group in the state, resigned his membership of the ruling party. He however insisted there was no connection between his resignation and his relationship with Saraki. Yesterday, the senatorial leaders said their call on Saraki was a warning signal to APC hierarchy to make amend and right some perceived wrongs in the party. His words: “Now that another election is on the way, Kwara has considered it fit to implore Saraki to take us to a formidable party that would address the plights of the people if the ruling APC refuses to redeem its campaign promises.