Ladipo backs Pinnick-led NFF’s sacking

President-General of Nigerian Football Supporters Club, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, has thrown his weight behind the directive by Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, that Amaju Pinnick and his executive committee members should vacate office at Nigeria Football Federation.

A large chunk of football stakeholders and pundits posited that the development would bring a ban on Nigeria from FIFA, but Ladipo says he is in support of the order that sacked Pinnick on Monday stating it will bring about needed change in the soccer administration for the country, with attendant better results on the field of play.

Ladipo, who is still obviously aggrieved by apparent neglect by Pinnick and his board during the World Cup, subsequent to their support of a rival faction against him, said the development was welcome for the good of the game in Nigeria.

He stated: “Pinnick’s exit is good for our football, it’s a welcome development. His exit is good riddance to bad rubbish. Four years of Pinnick was motion without movement, no meaningful achievement.

“We failed qualification for AFCON back to back and the current campaign is tottering towards non failure again.

“In the U-17, where we were the defending champions, the Golden Eaglets could qualify. In the U-20, we went to Sudan, defeated them but due to bad administration, we lost 4-3 at home and were ousted,” he said

“In Russia, he gave us only 200 tickets for the Argentina game and that was the reason we were dwarfed by the supporters of Argentina.

“We should not mind the so-called FIFA, let them ban us. It’s time we restructure our football, after the ban, FIFA will reinstate us and the country will be better for it.”