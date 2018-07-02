News
Lagos diverts traffic for French President’s visit
Ahead of the historic visit of the President of France, Emmanuel Macron to Lagos, the state government has announced that there would be a traffic diversion and restricted movement from 12 noon to 12 midnight tomorrow around the Alausa, African Shrine/ Agidingbi axis. Macron would be hosted by the State Government at the African Shrine tomorrow.
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Taiwo Salaam in a statement appealed for understanding of residents, urging motorists to make use of alternative routes provided.
It reads: “While we regret the inconvenience that this might cause the public, especially those who live and work in the area, we appeal that you kindly bear with us during this period and make use of the alternative routes provided.”
