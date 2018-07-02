Landlord kills tenant’s son with pestle

Police in Ogun State have arrested a landlord, Sunday Omosule, for allegedly killing his tenant’s four-year-old son, one Joseph Akpan.

The incident occurred on Sunday at No. 23, Adeoye Street, Oko Baale, Onipanu area in Ota, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect was said to have claimed that he was under spiritual attacks when he committed in crime.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest of the landlord, said he hit the victim on the head with the pestle.

Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, disclosed that the suspect initially attacked the mother of the boy before going ahead to kill the victim.

He said, “The landlord was arrested following a distress call received by Police at Onipanu Divisional headquarters that the said landlord went berserk and started using pestle to chase his tenants consequent upon which he used the said pestle to hit the mother of the deceased on the hand before using it to hit the victim on the head.

“On receiving the information, the DPO Onipanu Division, SP Sangobiyi Johnson, led his men to the scene where the suspect was arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect claimed to be under spiritual attacks which always make him to behave erratically sometimes.”

The police spokesman said the mother of the deceased, who sustained injury during the attack, had been taken to the hospital where she is responding to treatment.

He added that the corpse of the victim has been deposited at the mortuary of State Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta for autopsy.

Oyeyemi also said the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered that the suspect be transferred to the Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.