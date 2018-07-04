Lawyer sues Imo Assembly over lawmakers’ indefinite suspension

Activist lawyer, Frank Ugboma has taken legal actions against the Imo State House of Assembly for the indefinite suspension of four members of the Assembly.

Sued in a suit marked FHC/OW/CS/87/201, are the Speaker and the Attorney-General of the state.

The lawyer is asking the court to declare that the indefinite suspension of the legislators amounted to a gross violation of their fundamental rights.

Ugboma also sought a declaration that the proceedings of the first and second respondents on the June 27 wherein the applicants were suspended were a nullity.

In his reliefs, Ugboma urged the court to set aside the indefinite suspension of the lawmakers and reinstate them as members of the Imo House of Assembly.

The applicant also asked for a perpetual injunction restraining the Speaker, Chief Acho Ihim and the Imo state House of Assembly from further interfering with the rights of the applicants as members of the House of Assembly.

An affidavit deposed to by Ugboma indicated that he was suing for and on behalf of the four members of the Imo House of Assembly suspended indefinitely for unexplained reasons by the first and second respondents.

“That I make this application for and on behalf of the four members of the Imo House of Assembly who were unlawfully suspended indefinitely on the 27th of June, 2018 for unexplained reasons.

“That the lawmakers Nkenna Nzeruo (Oru West APC), Chiji Collins (Isiala Mbano APC), Uche Oguwuike (Ikeduru APC), Ifeanyi Nnataraonye (Mbaitoli APC) were suspended without due process.

“That no reason has been given by either the Speaker or the State Assembly for the suspension of the lawmakers.”