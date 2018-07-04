Lead us to another party, Kwara APC leaders tell Saraki

Hints that Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki will leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) became more pronounced today with a call by the three senatorial chairmen of the party in Kwara state asking him to take them to another party where their aspirations and yearnings for Kwarans would be met.

The three party leaders, often called ‘the three wise men’ in the Saraki political structure because of their influence on party decisions in the state, lamented during a press conference in Ilorin, the state capital, that the party they laboured tirelessly for in the 2015 general elections has failed to meet their yearnings.

The men are Alhaji Jimoh Balogun (Kwara South), Alhaji Jimoh Adesina (Kwara Central) and Alhaji Isiaka Oniwa (Kwara North). Their spokesman, Balogun, said members of the party in the state were determined to quit APC “even if Senate President Bukola Saraki insists on not defecting from APC.”

Balogun said their call on Saraki is a warning signal to APC hierarchy to make amend and right some perceived wrongs in the party.

His words: “Now that another election is on the way, Kwara has considered it fit to implore Saraki to take us to a formidable party that would address the plights of the people if the ruling APC refuses to redeem its campaign promises.

“The perpetual persecution, humiliation and wanton destruction of the personality of the Senate President has been on the increase daily. This has almost made him lose focus on his good intentions for the country.

“Dr Saraki had contributed immensely to the empowerment and well-being of the people of the state, yet he was recently accused of sponsoring a gang of robbers that robbed banks in Offa, Offa local government area of the state. This is a calculated attempt to drag his name in the mud.

“The recent calculated attempt to disrupt the peace at the National Assembly is another eloquent testimony to destroy the person of the Senate President. This unwholesome treatment is unwarranted and uncalled for.”