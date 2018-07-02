Liverpool make €13m,offer for Simon

Liverpool have reportedly made their interest concrete in Nigerian winger Moses Simon with a formal offer sent to Belgian side Gent. A bid was tabled to Gent recently, according to owngoal nigeria, the offer is €13m and also includes the loan of Liverpool youngster Taiwo Awoniyi. While the source is not very popular, this doesn’t mean it’s not credible as other publications had previously mentioned Simon’s name.

The 22-year-old caught the eye of Liverpool and other English clubs due to his performances for Gent last season – directly involved in nine goals across the 33 games he featured in. Simon impressed in the leadup to this year’s World Cup but unfortunately missed the tournament due to a back injury.

The contest for a place in the starting 11 was between him and Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi – Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr praised Simon for his pace and defensive work-rate, two essential qualities that could have given the Super Eagles the edge to get out of a tough group.