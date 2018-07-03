News
Macron to commission new Alliance Francaise
French President, Emmanuel Macron, who is expected to arrive in Nigeria today will tomorrow commission a new Alliance Francaise centre in Lagos.
The new edifice, which would serve as the organisation’s headquarters is located in Ikoyi.
According to a statement released in Lagos by the agency, the new headquarter “is a palatial purpose built state-of-the-art structure constructed with an eye to aesthetics.
It has accompanying well-spaced out car park and beautiful ambience and lush flower beds and trees.
It is exquisitely finished with tasteful furnishing.” It said that the commissioning of the new Alliance Francaise complex is expected to be one of the highpoints of President Macron’s visit to Nigeria
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Categories
BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
Trending
- Politics22 hours ago
Restructuring: No shying away from reality
- News23 hours ago
DISCO disconnects Imo Govt House over N200m debt
- Politics23 hours ago
Grassroots deserve better representation – Obaseki
- News15 hours ago
I made over 500 underwear IEDs for suicide missions by Boko Haram – Teenager
- Inside Abuja23 hours ago
Regaining their lost identities
- Inside Abuja22 hours ago
Dwindling inflation, high cost of living
- Education23 hours ago
Fresh strike threatens varsities
- Inside Abuja23 hours ago
Coping with ‘When it’s Red’
Pingback: Macron to commission new Alliance Francaise - Todaytells