Macron to commission new Alliance Francaise

French President, Emmanuel Macron, who is expected to arrive in Nigeria today will tomorrow commission a new Alliance Francaise centre in Lagos.

The new edifice, which would serve as the organisation’s headquarters is located in Ikoyi.

According to a statement released in Lagos by the agency, the new headquarter “is a palatial purpose built state-of-the-art structure constructed with an eye to aesthetics.

It has accompanying well-spaced out car park and beautiful ambience and lush flower beds and trees.

It is exquisitely finished with tasteful furnishing.” It said that the commissioning of the new Alliance Francaise complex is expected to be one of the highpoints of President Macron’s visit to Nigeria