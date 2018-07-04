Market tempo slows on sell pressure

Some fundamental factors contributed to the mixed fortunes on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in the first half of this year. Chris Ugwu writes

Hopes by experts and market observers in the Nigerian capital market, that transactions in equities will extend its rally in the half year 2018 was a mirage as the recent activities on the stock market in this period showed a marginal growth trajectory.

This is because transactions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) according to experts, have started to skew downward, as the market, which was vibrant in the first quarter of the year has taken a different turn following upset in the financial market arising from insecurities, build up to 2019 elections, among others

The nation’s stock market, a barometer that measures the economy ended the half year 2018 with a cumulative Year-to-Date (YTD) returns on investments in equities in the quarter marginally at +0.09 per cent.

Available statistics to New Telegraph showed that activities on the Exchange, which opened the trading year at N13.609 trillion in market capitalisation and 38,243.19 in index at the beginning of trading on January 2, 2018, closed the half year of the year ended June 30, 2018 at N13.866 trillion and 38,278.55 index points, hence has earned a year-to-date gain of about N25 billion or +0.09 per cent year-to-date.

Financial analysts believed some of these factors sent a shock wave to both local and foreign investors and created uncertainty in the investment environment, which led to retreat on the part of the bargain hunters.

Even as earnings being posted by some quoted companies with promises of dividend payout could not rescue the stock market from near limbo, as sell pressure continued unabated.

However, in spite that this year has dished out a myriad of trials ranging from internal concerns and external shocks, the macro fundamentals of the Nigerian economy has continue to stabilise with a recent string of positive data. The subtle signs of recovery can already be seen across Gross Domestic Product (GDP), inflation, foreign exchange and even the balance of trade, all of which should support the growing confidence over the nation’s health. That’s why the market has witnessed some appreciable activities within the half year.

Debut sovereign green bond oversubscribed

In one of the major activities witnessed by the Exchange within the H1 was the debut of green bond.

The Debt Management Office (DMO) had last January announced that the debut Sovereign Green Bond offered to the general public last December was well received by a wide range of investors.

The DMO said in a statement released at the close of the Offer that the total subscription received was N10.791 billion compared to the N10.69 billion offered.

Among the investors who subscribed to the Green Bond were banks, pension funds, asset managers and retail investors. The DMO had offered N10.69 billion Sovereign Green Bond for a Tenor of 5 years and Coupon of 13.48 per cent.

The DMO said it is pleased with the strong interest shown by Investors, and added that it shows investors’ interest in new products and support for the objective behind the issuance of Bond, which is to invest in projects that will contribute to preserving the environment. It also shows support for the Paris Agreement on the Climate, which Nigeria has endorsed.

It will be recalled that the Green Bond, which was rated ‘Excellent’ by Moody’s, was issued as part of the Federal Government’s New Domestic Borrowing in the 2017 Appropriation Act to finance three (3) Projects. The Projects are Energising Education Programme, Renewable Energy Micro Utilities and Afforestation Programme.

The DMO expressed its commitment to providing products that meet the needs of investors for their portfolio preferences and to continue to promote financial inclusion

Amended par value, pricing rules

The amended pricing methodology and par value rules of the NSE, which had been approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) became effective on Monday, 29 January 2018).

NSE in a statement made available to newsmen, noted that the new trading rules, which could be found in Rules 15.29 and 15.30 respectively of the Rulebook of the Exchange, 2015 specified the revised price limit, price movements and tick sizes i.e. price floor, minimum pricing increments and minimum quantity to be traded that will change the published price. The Rules also classify equity securities into different price groups in order to achieve this. The revised Rules will be implemented on The Exchange’s trading engine on the effective date.

“The amended stratification of price movements, price limits and tick sizes aims at improving liquidity, narrowing spreads, and ensuring that all price improving (up/down) transactions are material, making the market more efficient for all participants”, said Mr. Abimbola Babalola, HoD Market Surveillance and Investigations Department.

According to the new rule, a trade of at 10, 000 units, is required to move the price of equities trading at N100 or above (Group A) by 10 kobo. A trade of at least 50,000 units is required to move the price of equities trading at N5 or above but lower than N100 (Group B) by five kobo, while a trade of at least 100,000 units shall be required to move the price of equities trading at N0.01k or higher but below N5 (Group C) by one kobo.

In order to achieve the aforementioned aims of improved liquidity, narrowed spreads, material price improvements, and market efficiency, the amendments to the Pricing Methodology Rule included the introduction of a new price group – Group C. It also noted that the new Group C consists of equity securities that are priced below five naira (N5.00) per share, for at least four (4) of the last six (6) months, or new security listings that are priced below Five Naira (N5.00) per share at the time of listing on the Exchange.

Market participants were also informed that the new Par Value Rule specifies that the price of every share listed on the Exchange shall be determined by the market forces and equities may now trade below the erstwhile price floor of fifty Kobo (N0.50) per unit.

Therefore, traders are required to ensure that as from the stated effective date, all open and subsequent priced orders in equity securities comply with the amended requirements for each price Group of equities and in approved minimum increments accordingly.

Investors were advised to contact their Stockbrokers to ascertain whether any of their open orders, will be impacted by this amendment.

Oando saga

Following the crisis rocking Oando as regards allegation of financial management that led to the suspension of its shares on the Exchange, investorson the NSE were during the half year thrown into confusion as hours after lifting the six-month old technical suspension the Exchange placed on the shares of Oando, it reversed the it following the order of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The 176 days technical suspension was hitherto lifted on the morning of April 11, 2018 following an April 9, 2018 directive by the SEC.

The fall out led to portfolios shake ups approved y by Minister of finance, Acting Director- General of SEC, Mr. Abdul Zubair was replaced by Ms. Mary Uduk as new Acting Director General

A statement issued by Media Assistant to the Minister, Oluyinka Akintunde, said Ms. Mary Uduk will assume the position of Acting Director-General of the Commission.

The statement said Uduk’s appointment is governed by the provisions of the Investments and Securities Act (ISA), 2007 and the conditions of service applicable to the Director-General of the Commission.

“The Minister, in a letter dated 13th April, 2018, said Uduk’s appointment had become necessary to ensure effective regulation of the Capital Market. Her appointment will, subject to satisfactory performance, subsist until further notice.

The Minister approved re-deployment of the former acting Director-General of the Commission, Dr. Abdul Zubair, to External Relations Department, among other top officials.

Analysts’ assessment

Managing Director, Crane Securities Limited, Mr. Mike Eze, said the market would have performed better but for persistent fluctuations following growing insecurities and profit takings.

He said the fluctuations in the market made investors to withdraw from the market and in effect, prolonging the bearish period.

“The second quarter of the year has mixed as the stock prices were not steady. Today the market goes up, the next day it comes down,” Eze said.

“So, this natural character of the market was prevalent within the period and that was mainly responsible for the low performance and returns on investment in the stock market.”

Chief Executive Officer, Modus Market Concepts Limited, Mr. Brian Ojukwu, said the second quarter was characterized with short-term profit taking, which was blamed on market speculators dominated by foreign investors.

Ojukwu said: “Foreign institutional investors seeking speculative opportunities now dominate our equities market. Although when compared to domestic fixed income market, average yield on equities is very low. However, it surpasses what is obtainable in several advanced markets. The relatively stable exchange rate environment is an additional attraction for foreign portfolio investment in Nigeria’s financial assets.

Last line

The Nigerian stock market is in need of a clear-cut policy direction and stability. A lot of foreign investors appear to have taken to their heels leaving only the bandwagon local investors, who also have no clue of the impact of future monetary policy on their investment position.