News
MASSOB to Buhari: Pocket your empty promise on Ndigbo’s 2023 project
Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has described a statement credited to President Muhammadu Buhari that the “political future of Ndigbo depends on him as another hypocritical plan to deceive the people of Biafra.”
In a statement issued yesterday, MASSOB leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, noted “our political future and every other futuristic existence of Ndigbo can never be depended or attached to President Mohammed Buhari or any other Hausa Fulani man.
“Even the political errand men of President Mohammed Buhari in his APC from Biafra land can no longer perform positively because our people are more conscious of Biafra than Igbo political interest in Nigeria.
“It is an abomination and a taboo in Igbo land to say or think that Ndigbo will depend or rely on Hausa Fulani man for political, economic, academic, social, religious survivals unless President Mohammed Buhari is referring to the misguided and uncultured Igbos.
“MASSOB will work tirelessly with other pro-independence movements to frustrate and stop the election processes in Biafra land. We can no longer continue to function on a fraudulent 1999 constitution that was imposed on the citizens by Hausa Fulani military government.”
Categories
BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
Trending
- Politics20 hours ago
No plan to rig election, INEC replies Fayose
- News10 hours ago
PHOTOS: Another tanker spills petrol on Lagos road
- News20 hours ago
Wike, a promise-keeper, says Tambuwal
- News11 hours ago
Again, candidates’ performance in WASSCE drops below 50% as WAEC releases 2018 result
- Metro and Crime14 hours ago
Man loses 10-year marriage for sleeping with maid
- News20 hours ago
Senate moves to set up State Police
- News20 hours ago
2019 elections: Saraki urges lawmakers to remain focused
- News Around Nigeria15 hours ago
Plateau killings, plan to rid Middle Belt of indigenous population – Coalition