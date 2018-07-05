MDXI bags Uptime Institute’s certification

MainOne’s Data Centre subsidiary, MDXI, has received its Tier III Constructed Facility certification (TCCF) from the Uptime Institute.

With this new milestone, according to a statement from the firm, MDXI becomes the leading Data center in West Africa with the top five certifications in the industry, being the Tier III Constructed Facility certification, TCCF, the PCI-DSS certification, which certifies the Data center to process payment card information, the SAP Infrastructure Services license that certifies the Data Center as ideal for running SAP applications and infrastructure, and ISO 27001 and 9001 certifications.

The TCCF certification is awarded by the Uptime Institute, as a performance-based evaluation of a data centre’s concurrently maintainable site infrastructure. Tier Certification of Constructed Facility is a progression from Tier Certification of Design Documents (TCDD) and goes beyond the review of paper designs to rigorous on-site testing to root out discrepancies between the actual installation and design.

According to the company, the multiple certifications demonstrate compliance to globally accepted standards on high availability, commitment towards the security and protection of the information assets of the company and its customers.

General Manager of MDXI, Gbenga Adegbiji, said that the certification further validates the company’s investment in critical infrastructure to grow West Africa’s Digital Economy.