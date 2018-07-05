Minna jail break: Trial of escapees stalled

Three high courts in Niger State have not been able to pass judgement on some accused standing trial before them. It was learnt that the judges were told that the accused could not be brought to the courts because they were among the180 inmates of the Minna Medium Security Prison that escaped in May. “The courts, one presided over by the state Chief Judge, Justice Maria Dzukogi, and another by Justice Zaynab, could not deliver judgements on the cases before them recently because the accused were not in the courts.

“Two of the cases for which judgements could not be delivered were for armed robbery while the other was for homicide which carried maximum death sentences,” a source said.

The courts had to adjourn the delivery of the judgements “sine -die”. It was learnt that the state Ministry of Justice was already compiling the list of all its cases to know which of them would be affected in similar fashion. The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Nasara Danmalam, when contacted, confirmed the story.

Danmalam said the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) had been directed to carry out the compilation of all the cases the state was prosecuting “to guide our action”.

The commissioner, however, said that the ministry had recorded tremendous successes with all the cases it was prosecuting. In the meantime, it was learnt that some reorganisations had taken place in the state command of the Nigerian Prisons Service, part of which was the retirement of the state Comptroller, Alhaji Baba Gana, and his replacement with Alhaji Ilyasu Mustapha, who was brought from Taraba State. Also, the Assistant Comptroller of Prisons in Charge of the Minna Medium Security Prison had been transferred out of the state and has been replaced by ACP Agada from Port Harcourt.

Investigations also revealed that a general transfer of officers and men in the command had taken place. It was learnt that the action might not be unconnected with the implementation of the report of the committee which looked at the remote and immediate causes of the jail break at the prison.

The investigative committee set up by the Comptroller General of Prisons, Alhaji Jafaru Ahmed, was headed by an Assistant Comptroller General in charge of Operations, Alhaji Mohammed Garba. The committee sat for almost two weeks.