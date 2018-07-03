Miyetti Allah rejects calls for Service Chiefs’ sack, backs foreigners grazing in Nigeria

Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, has rejected calls for the sacking of the country’s Service Chiefs.

So also did the body back the idea of foreigners grazing in Nigeria as stated by its Secretary-General, Saleh Al-Hassan, at two functions on Monday.

Al-Hassan spoke during an interview on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme, and at a function in Abuja.

He said: “We have documented 411 innocent pastoralists killed just in southern Kaduna for nothing.

“We have documented all the crises but because we want peace and want to promote the culture of peace and forgiveness hoping that our neighbours will continue to allow us to do our business.

“But the issue of arms and light weapons is a security one. “I believe they (security agencies) are on top of it.

“With the arrests they are making, we must acknowledge the efforts security agencies have put in trying to contain criminality in this country.

“That is why people calling for the removal of Service Chiefs are either the corrupt politicians or the ones working for them.

“We should not fall for that gambit.”

Al-Hassan also rejected suggestions that herdsmen from other countries should be prevented from grazing their cattle in Nigeria.

He said the ECOWAS free trade protocol guarantees free movement, adding that herdsmen do not recognise international boundaries, which he described as “colonial creations”.

He added: “You cannot just opt out of a protocol that is integrating the African continent.

“The pastoralist movement is not for picnics. “They go there to access land resources. Also, these boundaries that you have are colonial boundaries. Some of them (boundaries) don’t mean anything to the herders.

“So, what we need to do is to domesticate the ECOWAS protocol, begin to enforce it and then we create grazing reserves for trans-human pastoralists.”

On the way out of the incessant clashes between herdsmen and farmers, Al-Hassan said it remains ranching, adding that it must be partly funded by the government and supported by all Nigerians.

He said: “Policies aimed at solving these problems are strongly resisted.

“Attempts were made to put up a commission for grazing reserves to see how it can be done but it was shut down at the National Assembly.

“The minister of agriculture has been trying all his efforts to see that solutions are brought to the table but people read political motive to it and killed the policies.

“Today, we have a national livestock development plan that is well articulated but the same people saying we should ranch our cows are now saying they will not accept ranches so what are we talking about? So, we must understand the socio-political undercurrents.”