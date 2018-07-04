Monarch calls for concerted effort in culture promotion

The Olu of Ibogun– Balogun in the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State and the Promoter of Ifa Olokun Foundation, Oba (Dr.) Ifakayode Faluade, has called for the collective efforts of all Nigerians towards the search for a sustainable growth and attainment of articulate policies that would promote the nation’s culture and tradition.

Oba Faluade, who made this remark in a chat with newsmen at his Ibogun palace recently, noted that culture was not only an effective catalyst for promoting ideals crucial for peaceful and locally-driven development, but also a powerful tool to strengthen social ties and networks. He therefore charged Nigerians to join hands with the government in the task of implementing programmes and policies aimed at the growth of the nation’s culture and tradition.

He, however, counselled government to create the much-needed enabling environment for growth of the nation’s culture and tradition, as well as give necessary support to organizations and individuals with genuine interest geared towards the development of the nation through the instrumentality of culture and tradition.

The monarch also pleaded with Nigerians to recognise the importance of culture in nation building and give African customs and tradition the much-needed attention to enable the country to overcome her various political and socio-economic ills.

Oba Faluade further stressed that for a nation to recover and become a better society where peace and tranquility would reign, Nigerians should move closer to the Creator and build a strong and sustainable spiritual life through praying and recognition of the people’s customs and tradition.

The Promoter of Ifa Olokun Foundation pointed out that the recent Annual World Ifa festival held at Ile-Ife, Osun State revealed all problems impeding the country’s progress and equally proffered solutions to the challenges.

The traditional ruler, who commended the Ogun State Government for the organisation of the Annual Drums festival, explained that his foundation recently held a special prayer session at his Ibogun palace for the unity and progress of the Gateway state, as well as the good health of Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

He however asserted that for the promotion of the culture and ways of life of the people, his Ifa Olokun Foundation had embarked on some research works on the oracle that foretold the advent of drums in African culture, the myths surrounding the sources and potency of ogun river and olumo rock in Abeokuta, Ogun State and, therefore, pleaded for necessary government’s supports and encouragements.

The monarch also thanked the people of Ibogun community for showing concerns towards the search for a rapid development in the community’s socio-economic life. He added that without the people’s supports and encouragements, his recently held 3 – day free eye screening and treatment exercise for them; huge donation to electrification challenges in the town, construction of toilets for primary schools in Ibogun – Olaogun, construction of market stalls in Ibogun – Egbeda and the proposed police post, event centre and health centre projects would have been a mirage.