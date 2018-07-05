Moody’s: Fidelity, Sterling, Union others to grow earnings despite challenges

Nigeria’s mid-tier banks – Fidelity Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Plc, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc and First City Monument Bank Limited (FCMB), Sterling Bank Plc, – will grow their earnings materially over the long-term, Moody’s Investors Service has predicted.

In a report published yesterday, the rating agency however, stated that operating conditions will remain challenging for these lenders over the next 18 months, as the economy slowly recovers from the 2016 recession.

Vice President and Senior Credit Officer at Moody’s, Akin Majekodunmi, said: “Nigerian mid-tier banks suffered more severely than the top five largest banks from the 2016 recession and are still recovering. “Over the longer term, though, we expect their earnings growth prospects to be positive.”

The agency said it views Fidelity, FCMB and Union as best positioned to weather current operating challenges, given their sound capital and liquidity buffers, but expects Diamond to face greater headwinds due to the bank’s larger stock of soured loans and modest foreign-currency liquidity.

Loan performance for the mid-tier banks has deteriorated in recent years but it is likely to stabilise because most foreign-currency loans and loans to the oil and gas sector have been restructured.

Sound capital buffers, which compare favourably to global peer averages, mitigate some of the banks’ high asset risks. Union, for example, raised N50 billion ($162.5 million) via a rights issue late last year and now exhibits the highest tangible common equity in the mid-tier peer group at 21 per cent of risk-weighted assets.

Most banks also hold sufficient liquidity to cover upcoming foreign currency obligations; only Diamond and Fidelity have Eurobonds outstanding, while all five banks have bilateral foreign-currency debt outstanding.

“Profitability, though, is likely to remain subdued over the next 12-18 months, with an average net income to assets ratio of just 1%, due to a reduction in the yields of government securities, muted loan growth and high provisioning costs,” Moody’s stated.

“Over the longer term, however, the earnings potential for Nigerian mid-tier banks, and the country’s wider banking sector, is positive. This potential rests on banking assets still being small compared to GDP (30%), about 60% of adults not having bank accounts, and the retail lending sector remaining underserved”.

Meanwhile, S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday reviewed its national scale ratings on Access Bank PLC, Guaranty Trust Bank PLC, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, United Bank for Africa Plc, and Zenith Bank PLC to ‘ngA/ngA-1’ from ‘ngBBB/ngA-2’.

The rating agency said that the move followed the revision of its national scale rating criteria and the subsequent recalibration of its mapping table for Nigeria.

The agency stated: “We raised our national scale ratings on First Bank of Nigeria Ltd., Fidelity Bank PLC, and First City Monument Bank PLC to ‘ngBBB/ngA-2’ from ‘ngBB+/ngB’. Finally, we raised the ratings on Diamond Bank PLC and FBN Holdings PLC to ‘ngBBB-/ngA-3’ from ‘ngBB/ngB’ and ‘ngBB+/ngB’, respectively. At the same time, we have removed the Under Criteria Observation (UCO) identifier on these ratings. “

It, however, stated these rating actions do not reflect any change in the fundamental credit quality of the issuers, adding : “ Our global scale issuer credit ratings on the entities are not affected by today’s rating actions. National scale ratings express our opinion of the creditworthiness of an issuer or a debt instrument relative to other issuers in a given country.”