More than 700,000 candidates fail 2018 WASSCE

Out of a total of 1,572,396 candidates who sat this year’s May/June diet of the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE), only 786,016 representing 49.98 per cent could be said to have passed the examination by obtaining credit and above in five subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

The new statistics is against the improvement recorded in 2016 and 2017 when 52.97 and 59.22 per cent respectively had obtained credit and above in five subjects including English Language and Mathematics. This was disclosed yesterday at the West African Examinations Council’s Training and Testing Centre, Ogba, in Lagos, where the Head of the Nigeria Office of the examination body, Mr. Olu Adenipekun, addressed a media briefing.

According to Adenipekun, a total of 102,058 candidates representing 6.49 per cent either have the results of a few of their subjects or the entire subjects they sat for withheld for one reason or the other. While breaking down the statistics further, Adenipekun noted that out of the total figure of 1,578,846 candidates that registered for the examinations across 17,886 secondary schools in the country, 1,572,396 candidates sat the examinations.

And of the figure, 823,424 representing 52.36 per cent were males while 748,972, representing 47.63 per cent were female. He said: “The West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates, 2018 took place in five member countries between March 27, 2018 and June 1, 2018, though the examination ended in Nigeria on May 15, 2018. The coordination of examination and marking of candidates’ scripts took place at 84 centres in Nigeria and a total of 80,357 examiners participated in the coordination and marking of scripts in the examination.

“Apart from those who secured credits in five subjects including English and Mathematics, a total of 1,213,244 candidates representing 76.84 per cent obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects, with or without English Language and or Mathematics; 858,424 candidates representing 54.59 per cent obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects including English Language but without Mathematics.” It would be recalled that the percentage of candidates who obtained credit in five subjects including English and Mathematics in 2014 and 2015 diets of the examination were 31.28 and 38.68 per cent respectively