N500m fraud: Ondo APC, PDP bicker over Faboyede’s arraignment

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State at the weekend differed on arraignment of the PDP Chairman, Clement Faboyede for an alleged fraud by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC). While the APC said Faboyede deserved to be arraigned and should face trial in order to prove his innocence or otherwise, the PDP described the arraignment as another political witch-hunt from the ruling party. Faboyede and Akogun Tokunbo Modupe were on Friday docked before a Lagos Court by the EFCC for money laundering and other financial crimes.

However, the PDP in a statement by its South- West Publicity Secretary, Ayo Fadaka said Faboyode and his co-accused person, Modupe carried out their duties as state chairman of the party and the Coordinator of Jonathan/Sambo Campaign Committee for the 2015 election, the duties they were being punished for. The statement reads: “it is imperative to clearly underscore the fact that the N500 million upon which this case is built is the campaign fund released by the party to the Ondo State PDP through the Fidelity Bank and not in any manner a fraudulent issue.

“It was these gentlemen who signed and withdrew the money on behalf of the Party and this is the reason why the EFCC is prosecuting them. While we are not interested in the politics surrounding this matter, we, however, wish to state categorically that the APC is merely abusing the privileges of power to persecute the PDP endlessly, this we consider pedestrian and cheap. “We reiterate very firmly that these gentlemen are no criminals as they only acted on behalf of the Party, it is the PDP that is on trial here and as a Party, we continue to repose confidence in the ability of the judiciary to adjudicate on this matter.”

But the APC through its Publicity Secretary, Mr Alex Kalejaye said the duo should be encouraged to prove their innocence before a competent court of law instead of resorting to blackmail a system that means well. Kalejaye said: “The PDP does not reserve the right under the law to tell the good people of Nigeria whether an individual is a criminal or not; nor when an act is deemed to be criminally fraudulent. That is why the court is there.