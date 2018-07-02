NAICOM: We’re committed to driving insurance positively

The Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Mohammed Kari, has said that the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) is duly committed to driving the insurance industry to greater heights by providing strategic and far reaching regulatory frameworks and market development initiatives in accordance with extant laws and best practices.

Disclosing this at the Chief Executive Officers’ Retreat of Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, Kari said the commission specifically introduced microinsurance, including Takaful products in the country as an attempt to address the identified existing gaps to aid penetration and as well as reach the segment of the market that was either, hitherto, unreached or not comfortable with the conventional insurance products.

According to him, “the decision to create additional channels for insurance distribution is also in this light. We are equally optimistic that the expanded distribution channels will in no distant time aid the penetration of insurance in Nigeria and subsequently lead to a substantial leap in the contribution of insurance to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“With the recent climatic changes and the menace of floods, storms and outbreak of diseases to our agricultural produce and livestock, NAICOM is poised to improve its regulatory and supervisory framework to cater for Index Based Agricultural Insurance (IBAI) Products. We believe these are other areas where “the future insurance broker” could also take advantage.”

He emphasised that beyond creating the enabling legal and regulatory environment for insurance business to thrive in the economy, the prospects and sustainability of the industry heavily depended on the ability of operators to develop the right products that suit the needs of identified market as well as efficiently and effectively distributing their products to the various target markets, creating adequate awareness to realise delivery of services and meeting expectations of the target customers.

Speaking on the theme of the retreat; “The Future Broker” he said the choice of the theme for the forum was particularly apt and adequate, which is designed to perhaps midwife the rebirth of a new insurance broking segment of the industry.

Kari pointed out that for the “Future Broker” in particular, it was imperative to note that the prospects for achieving the important objectives would be more than ever before enhanced by technology and harmonisation of global best practices.

“To continue to remain relevant in the insurance value-chain in Nigeria, the “Future Broker” must be prepared to change its old toga for a new one that is innovative and technology driven. You must evolve new ways of accessing prospective insurance consumers while at the same time keeping and maintaining existing consumers, ensuring their protection and satisfaction. This is a proven way to guarantee repeat businesses.

“Against this background, I urge you to exploit the opportunities provided by this forum to get the necessary strategy for efficient and effective service delivery that shall herald the next level of business opportunities for the “Future Broker”.