Native doctor shot dead testing bullet-proof amulet

A 26-year-old native doctor, Chinaka Adoezuwe, has been shot dead at Umuozu Ugiri in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State while testing the efficacy of his touted ‘bullet-proof ’ charm. It was learnt that the said traditional medicine man was inadvertently shot dead by one of his clients, Chukwudi Ijezie, who he had prepared a special bullet-proof amulet for.

A resident of the area, Kingsley, told journalists that Ijezie, who is now in police net, had gone to the herbalist to procure charms that would fortify and render him immune to bullets. The herbalist, according Kingsley, after preparing the charms, instructed Ijezie to position himself so that he (the native doctor) could test and confirm the efficacy of the charms.

The customer bluntly refused to comply with the instruction. However, in an exuberant show of bravado, the native doctor confident in the potency of his charms opted to wear the charms and position himself for the test of the anti-bullet charm. He allegedly handed over a gun to his customer and asked him to shoot at him so he can be convinced beyond doubt of the potency of the charm. The bullets struck home, resulting in the native doctor’s instant death. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Andrew Enwerem, said the customer, now a suspect, had been arrested. He said: “The suspect is in our custody. It is a case of murder.

The Isiala Mbano Division of the command had moved in and arrested the suspect and returned normalcy to the area. “The case would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) in Owerri for thorough investigation.”