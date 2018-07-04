NCS: Nigeria needs political will to achieve e-voting

Nigeria will not get anywhere close to electronic voting except the government showed the readiness and demonstrate the political will for it, the President of Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), Professor Sola Aderounmu, has said.

Although the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had recently foreclosed electronic voting in the 2019 general elections, the NCS President said the body has been in contact with INEC and working closely with the Commission to ensure that at least 50 per cent of the electoral processes in 2019 were driven by technology.

He, however, noted that results of the ongoing efforts would depend on the government’s willingness.

“We have been talking about using technology to drive next year’s election and I want to say that based on our presentations, a committee comprising members of NCS and CPN has been set up by INEC to work out the modalities for Nigeria. But the NCS is an advocacy group; we can tell the government what to do and the benefits. If the political will is not there, nothing will happen” he said.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos to announce the 27th National Conference of the body billed to hold this month in Ibadan, the NCS President said the conference themed, “Digital Inclusion: Opportunities, Prospects and Challenges”, would also feature extensive discussions on e-voting and recommendations would be made to the government.

Aderouunmu noted that while Nigeria had started the journey with use of card reader during the 2015 elections, the next step is to start electronic voting from the local government and state elections and then subsequently the presidential election.

“What we are trying to emphasise now is that we have to start little and grow bigger. For example, when JAMB started its computer based test (CBT), people said it was not possible because of non-availability of facilities and the number of people that sit for the exam. But when JAMB started, they started very small; it was a partial CBT exam where anybody that is interested can register to write it. It worked the first year and in the second year, they moved it up to 70 per cent and in the third year they moved fully into CBT. Now everybody has embraced CBT. And that is what INEC must do because there is no way we can deploy the technology 100 per cent during a particular election” the NCS President advised.