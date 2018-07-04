Ndigbo 2023 presidency on course – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday gave conditions why he would support the emergence of a president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

According to him, Igbo presidency in 2023 would be predicated on the support and votes by the South-East in the 2019 presidential election.

The president, who stated this at a one-day APC South-East zonal rally organized in his honour, debunked the insinuations in some quarters that he was a Muslim fundamentalist with a dislike for the South-East.

President Buhari, who spoke through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha added however that the South-East being part and parcel of the federation had the inalienable right to aspire for the presidency as enshrined in the nation’s Constitution.

He said that although the South-East rejected him at the polls in the 2015 presidential election, he appointed a number of ministers from the zone in the spirit of one Nigeria and pleaded with the zone not to repeat the mistake next year.

The president although acknowledged the entrepreneurial ability and potential of the Igbo in nation building, he advised them to extend their olive branch to other zones to fast rack the realization of their 2023 presidential dream.

National chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole in his remarks described the rally as a ‘Tsunami’ that would send shivers down the spinal cord of the opposition.

The former Edo state governor dismissed the 16 years administration of the PDP in the country as a monumental disaster that took the nation several years backward in growth and development, even as he blamed key players of South-East extraction in that government for being part of the conspiracy to neglect the zone in the scheme of things.

Oshiomhole commended former senate president – Senator Ken Nnamani and his team of democrats for rejecting the 3rd term agenda of former president Olusegun Obasanjo, saying “we cannot fix what PDP destroyed in 16 years within 3 years.”

Also, the Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorochas extolled President Buhari’s qualities, describing him as a leader with whom the South-East was well pleased.

He said: “We are here to celebrate excellence. South East made a fatal mistake in 2015 because the Igbos by then never believed in President Buhari but today, they are wiser and will not repeat the mistake in 2019,” he assured.