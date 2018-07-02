New ED for Transcop

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp) has appointed Mrs. Owen Omogiafo as an Executive Director with effect from July 1, 2018.

She will, in her new role, support in driving and delivering on Transcorp’s strategic ambitions as the conglomerate continues to fulfil its special mission of lighting homes, schools and hospitals in Nigeria, powering the country’s industrialisation process and hosting local and foreign investors in Transcorp hotels across Nigeria.

Mrs. Omogiafo, according to a statement from Transcorp, has a BSc in Sociology and Anthropology from the University of Benin and an M.Sc. in Human Resource Management from the London School of Economics.

She brings on board over 18 years’ corporate experience. She is currently Chief Operating Officer of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, a philanthropic organisation. She has held senior leadership positions including Director of Resources, at Heirs Holdings, a family owned investment company with a portfolio spanning the power, oil and gas, financial services, hospitality, real estate and healthcare sectors, operating in 23 countries worldwide. She has also served as HR advisor to the GMD/CEO at United Bank for Africa (UBA), and as an Organisation & Change Management Consultant at Accenture.