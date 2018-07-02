New genetic techniques could cure autism

Researchers from the United States (US) have raised hope of addressing autism, after the successful trial of using new genetic techniques to edit out autism traits from kids in the autism spectrum disorder (ASD). According to the study findings published in the journal ‘Nature Biomedical Engineering,’ the researchers used gene editing technology to change the way the brain of a person living with autism, works, raising hope that repetitive actions which are common in children with autism could be stopped by changing the way the brain works.

Autism is a complex neurobehavioural condition that includes impairments in social interaction, developmental, language and communication skills combined with rigid, repetitive behaviours.

This condition is now called autism spectrum disorder (ASD) because of range of symptoms associated with it. Going by the successful trial on laboratory mice which showed that the technique could reduce symptoms caused by one of the most common forms of autism by up to 70 per cent, the researchers believe that the technology could edit DNA of affected persons, thereby reducing physical tics caused by autism, such as rocking back and forth or flapping the arms. A tic is an abrupt, uncontrollable movement or sound that deviates from a person’s normal gestures.

For example, a person with tics may blink rapidly and repeatedly, even if nothing is irritating his eyes. Simple tics are commonly accompanied by complex tics and may be associated with brain developmental disorder in conditions like mental retardation, autism, among others.

The researcher hope the discovery would lead to more ways to tackle autism. The prevalence of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) among sub-Saharan African children with intellectual disability is about 0.7 per cent more than three decades ago.

During this period, the prevalence of ASD has been on the increase worldwide. In the trial, the scientists used a process called CRISPR gene editing, which involved sending a special kind of enzyme into the mice’s brains where it changed the mouse’s DNA .