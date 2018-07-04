New governance architecture

The political, religious and traditional leadership of Nigeria at the federal, state and local government levels must accept responsibility for the current state of fear, anxiety, uncertainty, insecurity and violence pervading almost all the nooks and crannies of the country. Their actions and inactions are at the root of the current security challenges rocking and pervading the country and giving the impression that Nigeria is risky business destination.

But in Nigeria, it is difficult for people in authority to accept responsibility or agrees to accept responsibility for their actions and inactions. When something goes wrong, rather than dissect, analyse and understand the issue or issues that triggered the crisis or uncertainty, those directly involved and responsible begin the blame game and shifting of responsibility. Of course, someone must be blamed because some people in authority can do no wrong. Those in authority, sometimes, deliberately or out of mischief refuse to get to the root of the challenge and continue to scratch at the symptoms of a bigger challenge rather than deal frontally with the root causes of the challenge.

Our problems and challenges are multifaceted and locatable at different fronts with different dimensions. The leadership of the country takes the issue of planning for granted. The leadership refused and neglects to plan for the rainy day and or refuse to degrade or remove the triggers of conflict before they develop to monstrous levels.

Some members of the political leadership of the country have a franchise in blame game for every conceivable crisis rather than deal with the fundamental issues confronting the nation. There is also the misconception that the security agencies must be called upon to deal with every conceivable crisis and that the application of force can solve every form of crisis. There is also the complete misapplication of our security agencies for purposes that are sometimes trivial and can be solved through political creativity and innovation.

Take the issue of violent extremism for instance; I am not convinced that we did not see it coming. A cursory analysis of the laws of the old Northern Nigeria reveals that the drafters of the law and the political, religious and traditional leadership recognised the danger in allowing itinerant teachers move their pupils from one location to the other. They made it compulsory that the teachers must be registered and their pupils must be registered in the local government of departure and the local government of destination. In other words, the itinerant teachers and their pupils must be documented at all times and this makes it easy to locate the parents of the pupils and monitor what the itinerant teacher is teaching the pupils.

Unfortunately, some of the laws are hardly implemented and some of those in authority do not know of their existence. The abandonment of this noble practice and procedure by most of the local government has made it possible for the teachers to do whatever they like and teach whatever they like and use the pupils for purposes other than education and awareness.

We also have a situation where urbanisation has extinguished grazing routes that have existed for decades and we would have known through proper planning that one day we will come face to face with the fight for scarce resources. The lack of imaginative planning by the leadership of the country is therefore at the root of the incessant conflicts between herders and farmers and we pretend that military solution is the only available solution.

We have the challenge of militancy in the South-South and South-East of Nigeria and we are engaged in palliatives in dealing with the challenge. We crush the challenge of pay them “keep quiet” money and pretend that we have solved the problem.

There is the challenge of kidnapping and mindless violence across the country and we refuse to address the root causes of the problem rather we prefer to play politics with serious national challenge and serious national problem.

Now, the political, religious and traditional leadership of Nigeria do not seem to be concerned with the fact that the Nigerian military are engaged in internal security operations in 34 of the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory. Is that their role? I do not think so. Must the military replace the Nigerian Police Force in terms of maintaining law and order? I do not think so.

Section 215(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999(as amended) provides that the President or such Minister of the Government of the Federation as he may authorise in that behalf may give to the Inspector-General of Police such lawful directions with respect to the maintenance and securing of public safety and public order as he may consider necessary and the Inspector-General of Police shall comply with those directions or cause them to be complied with.

Furthermore, section 214(2)(a) & (b) of the Constitution provides that the Nigeria Police Force shall be organised and administered in accordance with such provisions as may be prescribed by an Act of the National Assembly; and that the members of the Nigeria Police Force shall have such powers and duties as may be conferred upon them by law. Consequent on this, the National Assembly promulgated the Police Act to make provision for the organisation, discipline, powers and duties of the police, the special constabulary and the traffic wardens.

Section 4 of the Police Act provides that the police shall be employed for the prevention and detection of crime, the apprehension of offenders, the preservation of law and order, the protection of life and property and the due enforcement of all laws and regulations with which they are directly charged, and shall perform such military duties within or outside Nigeria as may be required of them by, or under the authority of the Act or any other Act. So, it is the duty of the Nigerian Police and other security agencies to engage in internal security operations.

Fundamentally, the primary role and responsibility of the Nigerian military is defending Nigeria from external aggression and maintaining its territorial integrity and securing its borders from violations on land, sea or air.

However, section 217(2) (c) & (d) of the Constitution provides that the Armed Forces of the Federation can be used for the purpose of “suppressing insurrection and acting in aid of civil authorities to restore order when called upon to do so by the President, but subject to such conditions as may be prescribed by an Act of the National Assembly”; “and performing such other functions as may be prescribed by an Act of the National Assembly.”

It is an aberration that the military is engaged in internal security operations in 34 states of the federation. It is an aberration to strip Nigeria of the last bastion for the defence of its security and corporate existence by deploying the military to perform functions that are more or less the exclusive preserve of the Police and other security agencies.

When the military performs civil duties reserved for the Nigerian police, the civil populace expects that their fundamental rights must be respected and when these rights are violated, it pits the military against the civil populace because the military are not really trained to be civil despite the rules of engagement when aiding civil authorities.

It is my submission that the military can only be deployed when there is actual breakdown of law and order and can only come in aid of civil authority and they must be called upon by the President and subject to conditions prescribed by an Act of the National Assembly.

But the reality is that the military are now a permanent feature of our daily lives. They are the ones maintaining law and order as they are more or less permanently deployed. The political leadership do not even wait to see whether the Police can cope before requesting for the deployment of the military to perform “Police Work”.

I believe that we must strengthen, empower and enhance the power, capacity and capability of the Nigeria Police Force and get them to perform their constitutional and statutory duties. The Nigerian Police Force must be our first line of defence and the military should be called in during extreme emergency and they must do their job and withdraw.

We must honestly, justly, fairly and dispassionately analyse and understand the triggers of some of the conflicts in Nigeria. A reorganisation of the security architecture of the country may be desirable but such will only make meaning if the political, religious and traditional leadership of Nigeria govern with justice, equity and good conscience and stop fanning the embers of disorder and disunity.