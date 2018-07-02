NFF compels Rohr to work with Tech c’mtte, others

Eagles’ coach shortlisted for Algeria job

There are strong indications that the Nigeria Football Federation has succumbed to pressure to get the Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr to work with its technical committee, technical department and technical study group as the team looks to bounce back from an unimpressive World Cup outing in Russia.

Football stakeholders in the country have criticised the federation for not compelling the coach to work with the various technical groups in the country as the German operates under no or very minimal supervision.

Several members of the technical committee in different interviews had told our correspondent that they read about the happenings about the national team in the media just like average Nigerians, as they made no input in the coach’s decision regarding the Super Eagles.

However, a source in the NFF told our correspondent that the federation’s president Amaju Pinnick was ready to strip the coach of some of the powers he wields over the team and would now work with the country’s critical technical men. “Rohr was given almost full control over his team; Pinnick believed the coach should be left alone to select his players without any form of interference and that was why the technical committee was not allowed to get involved in the vetting of the team’s lists and activities.

“However, after an unimpressive outing in Russia, that is likely going to change because Rohr will now work closely with the committee as well as the technical department and technical study group,” the source said.

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that Rohr was being considered for the Algeria national team coaching job. The Algeria Football Federation recently dismissed Rabah Madjer following a poor run of results that saw the national team lose to Iran, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde and Portugal in their last four friendlies. Algerian sports newspaper Le Buteur reported that the leadership of the Algerian federation, including president Kheiredine Zetchi, had shortlisted Rohr as one of the candidates to replace Madjer.

Other coaches in the running for the job are Christian Gourcuff, Vahid Halilhodzic, Hervé Renard, Carlos Queiroz and Alain Giresse. Rohr extended his contract with Nigeria before the World Cup until 2020, but it is claimed that there is a clause allowing him to negotiate his departure after the tournament in Russia.