NFF crisis: Pinnick writes FIFA over imbroglio

Dalung to present case at FEC meeting today

…as Giwa’s board set to announce fresh appointments Friday

The country, in a matter of hours, will receive a warning letter from FIFA to reverse the court order sacking the President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick or face immediate ban as the embattled administrator officially approached the world football governing body, New Telegraph has learnt.

Federal Government on Monday ordered the NFF to comply with the Supreme Court judgment sacking the Pinnick-led board while Chris Giwa takes charge.

A source close to Piinnick said FIFA might not announce the ban of the country from an expected letter but would give a warning and act immediately after the expiration of an ultimatum. The source said Pinnick had informally informed the FIFA president Gianni Infantino and officially wrote the secretariat of the world governing body.

“It is going to be messy in the coming days because Pinnick is not taking it easy. FIFA President was reportedly sad about the development in Nigeria and had directed the Secretariat to act on it as soon as possible. The NFF boss has also contacted all his friends in the corridors of power including the Senate President Bukola Saraki to wade in to the crisis. He wants to explore different options to ensure he survives, “the source who is a member of staff in the federation told our correspondent.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Sports Solomon Dalung will formally brief the Federal Executive Council on the development in football when the cabinet meets today at Aso Villa.

Our correspondent reliably learnt that although the Presidency was aware of the development even before the announcement was made on Monday, the situation would form part of discussion at the FEC meeting today.

Similarly, New Telegraph also learnt that the Giwa’s board would meet on Friday to take some decisions including announcing appointments to key administrative positions.

“The new board was not complete when members met on Monday at the NFF secretariat but we are going to have a full house on Friday. They are going to take far-reaching decisions on how to take football forward in Nigeria. The new executive committee will also announce key appointments especially in the secretariat,” a source within group told our correspondent on Tuesday.