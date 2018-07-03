NFF leadership crisis… Onigbinde: It’s time to prove Nigerian law supersedes FIFA statute

Former FIFA and CAF Instructor, Chief Adegboye Onigbinde, says Nigeria should once and for once stand her ground and makes FIFA realize that the country’s law supersedes FIFA’s statute and as such must be respected.

The 80-year-old football administrator said he hoped the latest development which saw the implementation of a Supreme Court judgment that brought about change in the leadership of Nigeria Football Federation would bring total positive change to the game in the country.

Onigbinde, in his reaction to the directive by Sports Minister Solomon Dalung which saw Chris Giwa-led board taken over the NFF office in Abuja yesterday, said it was time Nigeria took a stance to let FIFA know that the country’s law cannot be inferior to (FIFA) statute especially in a matter that is more of concern to the country.

“Again and again, I have always made my position known regarding the law of the land; I mean our constitution and FIFA statutes.

“FIFA is being run by rules and regulations of Switzerland because that is where it is based but the same Swiss law was applied when they wanted to suspend the former President Sepp Blatter.

“I don’t think it sound normal if the same FIFA that bowed to the judgment of Switzerland ( in the case of Blatter) will now have to ratify a decision of a Supreme Court in Nigeria before it could come into effect,” Onigbibde said, stressing some will be pushing the button to make FIFA ban Nigeria as things stand.

Onigbinde, a two-time coach of the Super Eagles, stated that the best way to fight back by the aggrieved party was to appeal the decision rather than waiting for FIFA to have the final say.

He posited that it was insulting for Nigeria as a country that a competent court like the Supreme Court would be intimidated by international sporting body.

Onigbinde, who just came back from Russia where the ongoing World Cup is taking place, said it was very obvious that football, over the years, is being mismanaged and said he hopes whatever happen from now will be in the best interest of the game in Nigeria.