NGO donates 10,000 glasses, embarks on free medical outreach

No fewer than 2,000 residents of Okipipupa in Okitipula Local Government area of Ondo State have benefitted from free healthcare initiated by a United States of America (USA) based non-government Organization (NGO).

Apart from free medical services, the NGO- When In Need (WIN) Foundation also donated 10,000 eyeglasses, 50 solar lanterns, walking sticks, foot wears and wheelchairs to agrarian communities in the southern part of the state.

President of the Foundation, Dr Chetachi Ecton, who led other 45 medical doctors, nurses and other personnel, said the aim of the NGO was to help the indigent people in the community overcome some killer diseases including malaria, high blood pressure, ulcer, diabetic and typhoid.

The residents including the monarch of the town, the Jegun of Idepe-Okitipupa; Oba Michael Obatuga Adetoye were screened of diseases and given free drugs while others with critical conditions were referred to hospitals with the Foundation footing the medical bills.

Ecton, who lamented that malaria and high blood pressure killed people more than the dreaded HIV/AIDs, said many people who supposed to go to the hospital for medical treatment could not do so because of the poverty level.

According to her, over 400,000 persons had benefitted from the medical expeditions and empowerment programmes embarked upon by the NGO in many states of the federation including Imo, Anambra Nasarawa and Ondo and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

She said the medical expedition cost the foundation $6,000 while the medical equipment and other donations cost $10.000.

The facilitator of the programme, Dr Eddy Olafeso said the medical expedition was one of the ways people would give back to the community and serve humanity.

Olafeso said many of the residents would not afford medical fees and embark on self-medication or take concoctions which sometimes lead to early death among the people.

He thanked the governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for providing conducive environment for the programme.

Oba Adetoye, who commended the NGO and the facilitators of the programme including Senator Ben Obi for bringing the free health programme to his community, said people should avail themselves of the opportunity to be treated.

The monarch said philanthropists and politicians should not politicize anything that had to do with the health of the people.