Nigeria doesn’t know daily fuel consumption –NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has declared that Nigeria, Africa’s biggest crude exporter, does not have the accurate data of daily consumption of premium motor spirit (PMS) also known as petrol.

Chief Operating Officer (Downstream) of NNPC, Henry Obih, an engineer, who declared this yesterday at the on-going Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) conference in Abuja, added that the Corporation has been mandated by the National Executive Council (NEC), to work with the World Bank and Ministry of Finance to determine the actual daily consumption of the product in the country.

Stating that the only data the Corporation has accurate knowledge of is truck-out figure, the NNPC chief added that this truck-out surged from 48 million litres daily in 2016 to 50 million litres per day in 2017.

“A study is being commissioned to know the actual number of litres we consume on daily basis. I am sure by the time the study is done, we will be able to provide an answer to the question on accurate number of PMS consumption in the country,” he said.

Stating that diversion of the products through borders was one of the reasons it is difficult for the country to know the actual daily consumption, Obih maintained that margin of error would still be found in the study when completed.

The revelation came following backlashes from the media, accusing the state-owned firm of being unable to produce the correct data of daily PMS consumption of its teeming population.

“Nigeria’s PMS consumption as at 2018 is 50 million litres per day, but that is not the actual consumption because of the security challenges at our borders, which allows smuggling of the products to other countries where they will be sold at higher prices,” he said.

He added that: “Volumes that go out from Nigeria to other countries cannot be quantified. But then, we are working with the World Bank so we can come up with the right data.”

Speaking further, the COO said NNPC is also working with the Customs, Navy and others to combat issue of insecurity at the boarders.

“But the issue of insecurity at our boarders will soon be a thing of the past. We are working with various security outlets such as the Navy, Customs and others,” he said.

“We can tell you that the security challenges at the borders have improved since. The problem is not as terrible as it used to be, but it’s not over until it is over,” he added.

The Corporation, Obih reiterated, was partnering with the World Bank to progress in a study on Nigeria’s actual consumption.

Obih, who was responding to questions on Nigeria’s current daily fuel consumption figure, noted that the country’s daily fuel consumption is presently not known because of a number of factors, ranging from smuggling and the various consumption pattern of the commodity among Nigerians.

However, he stated that in terms of daily truck-out from depots around the country and in terms of the records of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), NNPC trucked out 48 million litres daily in 2016 and 50 million litres in 2017.

Obih said: “This is why the National Economic Council has mandated that we work with the Federal Ministry of Finance. We also have meeting with the World Bank about six weeks ago and we are trying to progress in a global study that would help us get around the actual numbers of what we consume in Nigeria.

“But again, one significant challenge is the fact that we have cross-border smuggling. Nigeria remains the cheapest source of PMS in the West African sub-region. All our neighbouring countries are selling at over 200 per cent high of the price that we pay at the pump. If you go to Niger, Cameroun, then it is in the 400 per cent region; for the rest of the countries, it is about N360 to N370, as against the N145 per litre that we sell. That is sufficient incentives for those who want to take the product across the borders to sell and make a good margin.”