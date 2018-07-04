Nigeria, France sign $475m agreements for devt projects

Macron to Buhari: We can’t fix all your problems

Nigerian and French governments yesterday signed three Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) worth $475 million for various projects in Lagos, Ogun and Kano States.

President Muhammadu Buhari and French President Emmanuel Macron witnessed the signing at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

One of the MoUs is a letter of intent for the financing of the urban mobility movement programme initiated by the Lagos Sate Government.

The programme, which is valued at $200 million, comprises the development of eight priority bus corridors connected to the mass transit network with a total length of 41km.

The second project is support for the Kano State government to improve water supply in Kano city, valued at $75 million, while another letter of intent was signed for the French government to participate in the implementation of Nigeria’s blue print, land degradation project in Ogun State.

The project, which includes tree planting, is valued at $200 million.

The three projects are being facilitated by Agence Francaise de Development.

Meanwhile, President Macron has challenged President Buhari to work towards providing an enabling economic and political environment that would assist youths to achieve their dreams.

The French leader said the youth need to achieve great dreams without which they take to different vices, including joining terrorist groups such as Boko Haram, Islamic In Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Macron said it was impossible for France to fix all of African problems.

“First of all, I think the main plan is an African plan and France is not the one to solve or fix African situations. So what we want to do is that we will intervene and our main presence in Africa and Sahel is to fight against terrorism, especially in Mali and in the region.

The French President noted that it was important for leaders in Africa to understand why young people want to join different terrorist groups.

According to him, taking an inclusive stabilization approach in providing opportunities for the youth was necessary to achieve security for the citizens.

“Now, what we have to better understand is why many people are convinced to join these jihadists and these terrorists. That is what we discussed and this is the second part of your question, because of economic and ethnic crises. And that is why it is very important to build not just the security approach, but the stabilization approach at the same time, to provide new opportunities to these people.

“That is why I want to accompany different governments and leaders whose main objectives is precisely to provide economic projects. I would say inclusive economic and cultural projects, where you provide the way for your young people to get education, jobs as well as to be proud of what you are. I think it’s extremely important.”

President Buhari, during the press conference, commended the French leader for his country’s support to Nigeria and Africa in the fight against terrorism.

Buhari said he had raised the need for the inter basin water transfer in Lake Chad which water has since dried up.