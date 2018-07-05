News
Nigeria has no case of multiple taxation – FIRS
Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), Babatunde Fowler, has said that there is presently no case of multiple taxation in the country.
Fowler stated this yesterday while briefing State House Correspondents after a session with the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the presidential villa, Abuja.
He disclosed that FEC had ratified the automatic exchange of information with other countries.
Fowler said that those who refused to take advantage of the grace given by the Voluntary Assets Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) policy, which expired at the end of last month, would be made to pay their taxes alongside the required penalties.
Speaking on complaints about multiple taxation, Fowler said: “Let me say once again that we do not really have a situation of multiple taxation. You only have multiple taxation when you pay the same tax to different tiers if government.
“What we have found out is that a lot of people categorize any payment to government as a tax. For example, if you receive fine, a penalty, they call it a tax. If you pay for the parking space, they call it a tax. Those are the things you refer to as user charges and not taxes.
“I was here today to attend the meeting with the Minister of Finance to ratify the automatic exchange of information. Basically, what this means is that Nigeria as a country exchanges financial information with other member countries which hopefully should improve our revenues and also ensure that all Nigerians that do have investments or businesses or incomes abroad will pay their taxes as and when due.”
On update on VAIDS, he said: “The policy expired on June 30th. And anyone who has not come forth by now, we shall use all the legal means to make sure that we bring them to book and make sure that they pay the appropriate tax with interests and penalties.”
Asked how the people responded to the VAIDS policy, Fowler said: “Well, the response has been very good. We are collating all the figures both at the federal and states levels and I believe that by the middle of July, we should be able to tell the nation the exact progress in terms of the numbers that have declared, amount that have been paid and amount that is going to be paid instalmentally.
“The Federal Government has, through the Ministry of Information and also through the office of the Vice President, been talking about the different projects that have been financed with tax revenues and I think as Nigerians begin to see those dividends of democracy, very good spending, people will be more encouraged to pay more taxes,” he added.
Categories
BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
Trending
- Politics20 hours ago
No plan to rig election, INEC replies Fayose
- News10 hours ago
PHOTOS: Another tanker spills petrol on Lagos road
- News20 hours ago
Wike, a promise-keeper, says Tambuwal
- News11 hours ago
Again, candidates’ performance in WASSCE drops below 50% as WAEC releases 2018 result
- Metro and Crime14 hours ago
Man loses 10-year marriage for sleeping with maid
- News20 hours ago
Senate moves to set up State Police
- News20 hours ago
2019 elections: Saraki urges lawmakers to remain focused
- News Around Nigeria15 hours ago
Plateau killings, plan to rid Middle Belt of indigenous population – Coalition