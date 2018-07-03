Nigeria Open has become Africa’s elite tournament –Oshodi

Former President, Nigeria Table Tennis Federation , Wahid Oshodi was the brain behind the annual ITTF Challenge Nigeria Open which started as a pilot in 2013.

Oshodi midwifed what is now regarded as Africa’s elite table tennis tournament which continues to attract top players across the world and as the chairman of the Local Organising Committee , the chairman of the ITTF Nomination Committee believes the tournament has lifted the fortune of the sport in the continent.

“We continue to plan ahead. We have reviewed the last two years and now we look out for areas where we can improve the event. We start planning early on how to make it a better tournament. Quite a few members of the NTTF) and Lagos State Government attend or watch online the best international events and we try to learn from what the organisers there are doing. We also pick up tips from other major sports events. We do not rest on our past successes. It is for this reason that the Nigeria Open continues to be the best international sports event in Nigeria. This year we are quite sure that we will have a larger number of top players and that makes for a more competitive tournament,” he said

“The excitement that surrounds the event continues to attract the top players. The atmosphere created by the fans is different from any other event in the table tennis world. Drumming, clapping, singing and supporting the players non-stop encouraged these players to put in excellent performance. Word of mouth in the table tennis world is that Lagos is the place to be. Our event and all the accompanying razzmatazz is the face of modern table tennis. The Nigeria Open does sports and entertainment in the right balance. Our international and local partners are indeed true partners in all sense of the word. Without them we could not put this event on.”