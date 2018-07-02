Nigeria’s current account surplus hit $4.5bn

Nigeria’s current account witnessed a positive outcome in the first quarter of this year as data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the weekend showed that the country recorded a higher surplus of $4.5 billion as against a surplus of $3.7 billion and $3.4 billion in the previous quarter and corresponding period of 2017, respectively.

The CBN attributed the development to “the increased export earnings and the net surplus in current transfers.” According to the apex bank, the surplus in the goods account also went up to $5.8 billion in Q1 2018 from a surplus of $5.5 billion in the preceding quarter and $2.3 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2017. In addition, the CBN stated that: “The provisional Balance of Payments (BOP) estimates for Q1 2018 showed a significant improvement in the country’s position as the overall balance of payments indicated a surplus of $7,321.96 million compared with a surplus of $6,180.40 million in the pre-ceding quarter.

“It also indicated a better position when compared to a surplus of $2,975.99 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2017. The financial account balance indicated a net acquisition of financial assets of $10,292.68 million in the review period as against $3,858.67 million recorded in the preceding period.”

The regulator further disclosed that: “Export earnings rose by 10.2 per cent to $14,393.61 million in Q1 2018 when compared with Q4 2017. It also indicated an increase of about 44.4 per cent when compared to Q1 2017.

Earnings from crude oil and gas, which accounted for 93.3 per cent of total export earnings during the review period, increased by 10.1 per cent to $13,426.53 million in Q1 2018 when compared with the preceding quarter. “Earnings from non-oil and electricity exports also increased by 12.3 per cent to $967.08 million in Q1 2018, when compared with the preceding quarter.”

However, the data showed that direct investments inflow declined by 15.7 per cent and 5.3 per cent to $808.56 million when compared with the preceding quarter and corresponding period of 2017.

Interestingly, the data indicated that Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPI) inflow to the economy increased to $5.14 billion in Q1 2018 from $3.8 billion and $438.47 million when compared with the preceding quarter and corresponding period of 2017, respectively. Also headed northwards during the period, according to the CBN, was investment liabilities which increased to “$6,637.92 million when compared with the level in the preceding quarter of $23.71 million.” The regulator further disclosed that the country’s stock of external reserves as at end March 2018 stood at $46.7 billion, indicating an accretion of 18.7 per cent when compared with the preceding quarter.

“When compared with the corresponding period of 2017, it recorded a higher accretion of 55.8 per cent. The reserves could finance approximately 16.2 months of imports, compared with 15.6 and 11.7 months of imports cover for the preceding quarter and corresponding period of 2017, respectively. These were, however, above the WAMZ and global benchmarks of six and three months, respectively,” the CBN stated.