Nigeria’s early ouster at World Cup

Football fans in Nigeria had high expectations on the ongoing FIFA World Cup. This was due to many reasons. The Super Eagles recorded a very good run in the preliminaries. The team, under Gernot Rohr, defeated Zambia 2-1 in Ndola, whipped Cameroon 4-0 and Algeria 3-1 in Nigeria. They also drew 1-1 with Cameroon and Algeria respectively away before beating Zambia 1-0 in the final match at home. Without losing a match on the pitch, Nigeria emerged the first African team to qualify and so it gave fans hope that the team would explode at the World Cup.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), led by President Amaju Pinnick, also told anyone that cared to listen that the aim of the team was to go all the way and win the World Cup trophy. But before the tournament, we warned Nigerians not to expect too much from the Super Eagles at the Mundial despite the high hopes of the football authorities.

In the three friendly games played before the World Cup, the Eagles lost 2-1 to England, lost 2-0 to Serbia and lost 1-0 to Czech Republic. At that time, it was clear that the Eagles were not ready for the big party, but the danger ahead was not seen by the handler of the team and the NFF officials. Rather, they thought the players were reserving their best for the Mundial.

At Russia 2018, Nigeria lost 2-0 to Croatia in a largely one-sided encounter. After several meetings, roles and formation were changed and that informed the 2-0 victory recorded against Iceland. In the crunch match against Argentina, Nigerian players fought well, but still lost 2-1 to a better and experienced Argentine team. The character was not there for the team to grind out at least a draw needed to move to the next round. It was close, but yet very far for the team as they conceded the winning goal less than five minutes to the end of the match.

The problem of the team started with the 30-man provisional list. Gernot Rohr simply decided to keep faith with players that qualified the country for the World Cup. Many of those players are young and inexperienced. Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho are promising players, but to perform at the big stage may be difficult and this manifested eventually.

In the attack, Odion Ighalo and Simeon Nwankwo are the only natural strikers, but the coach only stood with Ighalo. When the twin strike formation was introduced, we expected Ighalo and Nwankwo upfront but it was Ahmed Musa and Iheanacho the coach picked. It was later evident that the team was lacking in depth, especially in the attack.

We observed that all the midfielders in the team were defensive in nature. Only skipper Mikel Obi had a little creativity in him and that was why he started in the offensive role which his age and pace could not match. He did better when he was changed to defensive midfield, but generally, the team lacked creativity at the Mundial. Going forward, a player like Kelechi Nwakali, who dazzled all during a friendly encounter between the U-23 team and Atletico should be a strong member of the national team for the creative role.

The Eagles’ defenders, it must be stated, were poor at the Mundial. They concede fouls anyhow and were also poor in the air. They were poor in defending set pieces and also conceded two penalty kicks through elementary errors made in the vital area. The inclusion of Kenneth Omeruo was a shock to many followers of the game and it was clear at the Mundial that he was not supposed to be there if the national team handlers did their work well.

Generally, Eagles lacked creativity and cohesion at the World Cup and these affected the progress of the team. The understanding was also not enough and that was why it was very easy for Croatia to pip Nigeria 2-0. Let us also emphasise that we warned that the national team must not lose the first match if the team was to move into the second round of the competition. That played out as the defeat suffered against Croatia eventually sent Nigeria out of the Mundial.

There were positives recorded in Russia. We acknowledge that the goalkeeper Francis Uzoho is brave and could serve the team well in future. Iwobi and players like Tyroon Ebuechi should also be nurtured for the future. We commend Musa for the way he took the chances against Iceland to put Nigeria on course for a second round berth. He was also good against Argentina. Skipper Mikel Obi and Oghenekaro Etebo were also good performers at the 2018 Mundial. Etebo was actually Nigeria’s best player and should be encouraged to do better in future games for the country.

Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup has come and gone, but we expect that the technical crew and the federation would have learnt a lot from it.