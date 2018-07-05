Nigeria’s satellite to gulp N2.5bn this year

Nigeria is to spend additional N2.57 billon on its communication satellite, NigComSat -1R this year, New Telegraph has learnt.

The spending, as contained in the approved 2018 budget, would go into maintenance, upgrade and insurance of the satellite.

This, however, represent 50 per cent of the total funds allocated to the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) Limited, government’s company managing the satellite.

According to the budget document, NIGCOMSAT is to spend a total of N5.1 billion this year, out of which 2.58 billion goes into recurrent spending and the other into capital expenditure on the satellite’s operations.

Breakdown of the allocations showed that NIGCOMSAT is to spend 579.9 million on insurance and upgrade of the satellite, while N104.7 million would be spent on its operation system. Another N713 million is to be paid on turnaround maintenance of the satellite for this year. In addition, N181.9 million is to be expended on the satellite’s Direct-to-Home (DTH) platform, among others.

Stakeholders had, over the years, been expressing worries over the underutilised state of the satellite, which they believe has been consuming money more than it is generating for the country.

This newspaper’s investigations revealed that between 2011 and 2017, NIGCOMSAT spent over N22 billion on recurrent expenditures such as salaries, training, conferences, entertainment and hospitality, printing and stationery, hotel and accommodation, transport and travelling, among others. The N22 billion was outside the N144 billion ($362 million) spent on the satellite alone and the ground infrastructure in Abuja and China, which according to NIGCOMSAT’s Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Abimbola Alale, is about $1 billion.

Available records confirming that the satellite company had been consuming more than it generates showed that in 2011, NIGCOMSAT incurred a total expense of over N2.8 billion, while it recorded over N36 million income. Of the N2.8 billion expenses, over N1.3 billion went into salaries and wages. In 2012, it spent a total of N6.8 billion, while it made a little over N38 million as income.

The company incurred a total expenditure of N7.2 billion in 2013 and in the same period, it only generated over N262 million as revenue. In 2014, the half-year unaudited consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, revealed that the satellite company had incurred N3.6 billion expenses, while it made only N248 million as income.

This also came with the realisation that most organisations in Nigeria that need the services of NigComSat-1R are not patronising the company. Disturbed by the situation, a member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Mr. Danasabe Hosea, recently raised a motion on the floor of the House for legislative actions on NIGCOMSAT business.

The lawmaker expressed concern that the “multi-billion naira communication satellite is underutilised in space due to low patronage by government agencies and private companies, which continue to spend money running into billions of naira to procure satellite images from other service providers, which Nigeria’s Satellite could supply, thereby depleting our foreign reserves.”

Hosea submitted that he was sure that NIGCOMSAT IR has effective signal coverage of the entire country and the West African sub-region, and if federal and states government agencies are mandated to subscribe for their satellite services, the billions of naira being expended for their satellite images needs will be conserved.

Nigeria’s first communications satellite, NigComSat-1, was put in the orbit in May 2007, but de-orbited in November 2008 following a power fault. However, the country’s presence in the communications satellite industry was not jeopardised for too long, as some insurance arrangements made it possible for a replacement, known today as Nigcomsat-1R, to be built by the China Great Wall Industries Corporation. The replaced spacecraft was successfully launched into the orbit in December 2011 amid high expectations among Nigerians.

With a communication satellite in orbit, Nigerians expected reduced cost of Internet access; bridging urban and rural digital divide; improving broadband connectivity in homes, offices, businesses and schools; and boosting e-learning, telemedicine, e-government, agriculture, public safety and security, among other benefits. However, NigCOmSat-1R seems to have failed in all these areas, as Nigerians continue to battle high cost of Internet while broadband penetration remains very low at 22 per cent.