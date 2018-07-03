NIPDs: Obaseki lauds WHO, UNICEF vows to surpass 92% coverage in Edo

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State yesterday expressed determination of his administration to improve on the state’s 92 per cent immunisation coverage achieved during the first phase of the National Immunisation Plus Days (NIPDs).

This was even as the governor commended the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), World Health Organisation (WHO), Rotary International and other stakeholders for their roles in the implementation of the National Immunisation Plus Days in the state.

He, however, promised that the state government would ensure that its polio-free status was sustained even as he assured parents and caregivers that the vaccines were good and not harmful as they were provided free of charge to the children.

The governor, who spoke through Commissioner for Health, Dr. David Osifo during the flag off of the 2018 second round of the NIPDs in Eyaen Primary Healthcare Centre, Benin City, the state capital, said “Edo State achieved 92 per cent coverage during the first-round exercise conducted in April 2018.

This is commendable, but there is room for improvement by ensuring that children between 0 and 59 months are reached and immunised to ensure the state has high immunity.”