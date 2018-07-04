NNPC to raise funds through capital market

The Federal Government has sanctioned borrowing from the capital market to fund multi-billion dollars new oil projects in Nigeria.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which declared this yesterday added that it would hit the capital market to raise funds for the projects, which include the NNPC/NAOC JV Idu-Re-development, South Gas Project, North Gas Project and Central Gas Project.

Group Managing Director of the corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, who said this at the ongoing Nigeria Oil and Gas Strategic Conference and Exhibition (2018 NOG) in Abuja, maintained that his corporation is ready to surge oil reserve by one billion crude oil every year.

Funds from the capital market, Baru said in a presentation themed: “Driving Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Industry Towards Sustained Economic Development and Growth,” would also be used to develop the NNPC/TEPNG JV’s Ikike Project, NNPC/SPDC JV Southern Swamp and Associated Gas Solution Step 2 Project, among others.

“We intend to sanction the multibillion US Dollars Bonga South West/Aparo (BSWA) project as soon as we conclude an agreement on the Heads of Terms with SNEPCO on the various pending PSC Arbitration disputes. This will jump start the resolution of all the other PSC Arbitration Disputes,” the NNPC boss said.

Baru said the current daily domestic gas demand had attained an unprecedented level of 4,000 million standard cubic feet of gas per day which is still expected to grow exponentially to about 7,500mmscfd in the next five years.

He stated that within next three years, NNPC, in collaboration with its Joint Venture partners, was committed to increasing natural gas availability from 1.5bscf/d to about 5billion standard cubic feet per day in 2020 to generate up to 15GW of electricity as well as stimulate gas-based industrialization.