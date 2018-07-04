No plan to rig election, INEC replies Fayose

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reassured Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, of its neutrality in the July 14 governorship election in the state.

INEC said in a statement yesterday by the Chief Press Secretary to its National Chairman, Prof. Mahomood Yakubu, Rotimi Oyekanm, said it is impossible for the commission’s officials, any individual or group to pre-load the Smart Card Readers (SCRs) or provide ballot papers for stuffing.

Governor Fayose had raised alarm that three INEC officials; National Commissioner and two IT staff, have been contracted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to pre-load the smart card readers in favour of its governorship candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

But the commission said no INEC member of staff, no matter how highly placed, can rig an election in favour of or against any particular candidate or political party as a result of the stringent processes and safeguards introduced by the commission.

The statement reads in part: “The SCRs which perform the three functions of identifying, verifying and authenticating the voter and the Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC), can only function on the election day. In addition to the results sheets that we issue to party agents at the polling unit and at every level of collation, the commission also deliberately introduced Form EC60E to show election results at the polling units, which is the most important level. This form is pasted at every polling unit after collation.”

INEC denied the allegation that three of its officials have been meeting with one of the candidates contesting in the Ekiti governorship election. The commission also denied any plans to hire members of any political party in the conduct of the election.

It said: “Indeed, the commission’s staff members have been working round the clock to ensure a free and fair election in Ekiti on July 14. It is thus unfair to associate them with an imaginary plot to rig the election. Rather than malign them at press conferences, the governor should make any evidence of wrongdoing available to the commission for appropriate action.

“We hereby appeal to the general public to ignore all deliberate attempts to soil the commission’s reputation with wild, unsubstantiated allegations. We also wish to assure all Nigerians that INEC is committed to a free, fair and credible governorship election in Ekiti State on July 14 and indeed, the 2019 general elections.