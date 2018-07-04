Nollywood actor, Ignis Ekwe, dies

Veteran Nollywood actor, Ignis Ekwe, who was well known for his role in the popular Soap Opera “Éveryday People,” is dead.

The thespian, who played iconic roles in “Cockcrow at Dawn,’, “Igodo” and other epic movies, according to a family member, died in Benin, during a brief illness.

Actress Yvonne Jegede, who is a niece to the late actor, took to her Instagram page, @yvonnejegedefawole yesterday to mourn him.

She wrote: “My heart is bleeding, my heart is heavy. Who do I blame? Who do I question? The inevitable has struck again. #AdateToRemember# R.I.P Uncle Ignis Ekwe.’’

The Edo-born actor, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), was a scriptwriter and a lecturer in the Department of Mass Communications, Auchi Polytechnic, Edo, until his death.