Non-executive director for Nestle

Nestle Nigeria Plc has appointed Remy Ejel as a non-executive director.

The company in a statement by its Secretary, Bode Ayeku, said it has already notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) of the appointment.

Ayeku said that the appointment took effect from July 1, 2018.

Ejel replaced Kais Marzouki, a non-executive director, who was posted to Philippines to take up the role of the company’s market head.

Prior to his new appointment, Ejel has served as market head of Southern Africa region.

Also, he has also worked in the West African region as commercial manager for Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Togo, and Benin.

Ejel served in the capacity of assistant regional manager, country manager in Oman and business executive manager, confectionery in Saudi Arabia.