NSE’s 3rd day fall shaves off N38bn

The Nigerian equities market yesterday tumbled for the third consecutive trading day, as sell pressure remained unabated, producing 24 losers against 21gainers.

Key market indicators, the NSE ASI declined by 0.28 per cent, as bargain hunters continued to take profits following the bullish rally witnessed recently.

Consequently, the All-Share Index dipped 106.05 basis points or 0.28 per cent to close at 37.499.07 as against 37.605.12 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N38 billion or 0.28 per cent to close at N13.584 trillion from N13.622 trillion.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 505.7 million shares exchanged in 3,906 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The banking sub-sector of the financial services segment was the most active (measured by turnover volume) with 48.06 million shares exchanged by investors in 642 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of GTB Plc and Sterling Bank Plc.

Premium sub-sector boosted by activities in the shares of Access Bank Plc and FBNH Plc followed with a turnover of 45 million shares traded in 979 deals.

Shares of May and Baker Nigeria Plc led the gainers chart, appreciating by 9.76 per cent to close at N2.25 per share. FCMB Plc followed with a gain of 9.62 per cent to close at N2.28 per share, while Japaul Oil Plc gained 9.09 per cent to close at 36 kobo per share.

On the flip side, shares of Forte Oil Plc and MC Nichols led the losers’ with a loss of 10 per cent each to close at N26.10 and 81 kobo per share respectively. Omomor Bank Plc plunged 9.38 per cent to close at 58 kobo per share, while Conoil Plc dropped 8.33 per cent to close at N27.50 per share.