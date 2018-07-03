NTIC offers scholarship to four graduating students

The Nigeria Tulip International Colleges (NTIC), Ogun State, has offered scholarships to the best four students, who are among the 62 graduating students of the school.

The scholarship was awarded to the beneficiaries during the 13th Graduation and Valedictory of the school, tagged: “Releasing the Eagles,” which took place in Lagos.

The students are Mohammed Abdulmateen, Oluwabusola Ifonlaja, Habibah Taiwo and Ganiyat Sanusi.

Under the scheme, the Principal of the school, Mr. Erkan Yilmaz said the beneficiaries would enjoy full scholarship at the Nile University, Abuja, which is the tertiary institution arm of the NTIC.

“These graduating students have given a good account of themselves and had contributed, in no small measures, to the way some of the programmes of their class had been shaped,” the principal said.

He added: “I believe they have learned much from this school and what they acquired would see them setting down to the rigours of tertiary institutions anywhere in the world.”

Yilmaz, however, expressed delight that NTIC recorded 100 per cent success rate at this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), saying that the school, in its tradition, would follow the graduating students all through their university education as it had done with the previous sets.

The principal specifically thanked the parents of the graduating students and the school’s Parent Teachers’ Association (PTA) for their support for the school, noting that such support has continue to be the key factor the school has continued to produce students who are confidence in steering their career in the right direction.

“Our Alumni Department is fully equipped to continue from where the regular school is stopping. The department would, on behalf of the school, continue to monitor the students’ performance and passage through university, as well as offer the necessary assistance wherever or whenever required and if need be for the purpose of employment to connect them with others after graduation,” Yilmaz said.

Meanwhile, the Registrar of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Mrs. T. Ipaye, who was the guest speaker at the ceremony, charged the graduating students to take leadership role in wherever they find themselves in future.

In her paper entitled: “Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Any Definite Role for Youths to Play?,” Ipaye said youths had great roles to play among the 17 goals of SDGs as enumerated by the United Nations.

“Youth are great thinkers, inventors and drivers of change and their roles cannot be undermined to achieve the SDGs,” she added.

In his valedictory speech, the Head Boy of the school, Abolaji Abdulhakeem-Abugo, on behalf of other graduating students, promised to sustain the success story that has been associated with NTIC in tertiary institutions and wherever they might be in future.

Related