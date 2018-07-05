Nwankpa refutes court’s sack report over Abia APC crisis

Abia State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Hon. Donatus Nwankpa has refuted reports making the rounds in the state that a High Court sitting at Okpuala Ngwa has sacked the newly inaugurated state executive under his leadership.

Nwankpa, who was speaking during a meeting of the new State Working Committee, described such reports as false, saying there was no suit against the new APC Excos in the state as the previous injunction issued by the court was for the outgone executive.

The state chairman also denied a statement attributed to him to have referred to the decision of the court as Kangaroo.

He said: “No court dissolved the Exco. There was an injunction earlier, but that injunction was against the previous Exco. What the court did is that they have not perfected the order on the previous Exco except if they can take us back to 2017 which may not be possible. And because we are law abiding, we appealed against that and the main case has not even started.

“Even as at that the case has already been transferred from the judge in charge and I will never allow my emotions to overcome my languages for the judiciary. For those who said I called a court kangaroo, I want to say that I never did. I only said that what happened was like an ambush laid on me by not been served, neither was I invited neither was I also notified in anyway.

“I said it was like a display of ‘Animal Farm’. And those who read George Orwell know what Animal Farm looks like. And if they interpreted that to mean kangaroo, well I am not a lawyer. “We take judges to be infallible persons who do not make mistakes because they have the power of God and man.”