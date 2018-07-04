Obasanjo takes up teaching job at NOUN

Former President of Nigeria, Dr. Olusegun Obasanjo, has taken up a new job as a facilitator at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

Obasanjo, who, yesterday, inspected his office at the university’s Abeokuta Study Centre, would serve as a part-time academic coordinator for students in the school’s Open and Distance Learning (ODL) system.

A statement issued by the university and signed by its Director, Media and Publicity, Mr. Ibrahim Sheme, noted that Dr. Obasanjo was conducted round the new office by the Director of the Abeokuta Study Centre, Prof. Ibrahim Salawu.

According to the statement, Obasanjo, who is the university’s pioneer PhD graduate, was offered his new position by the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdalla Uba Adamu, shortly after he received his certificate in Christian Theology during NOUN’s 7th convocation ceremony.

Obasanjo expressed satisfaction at the office space allotted him and promised to work for the progress of the university.

It would be recalled that ahead of the university’s 7th convocation ceremony, the vice-chancellor said in spite of being a former president, Obasanjo conducted himself properly and deservedly bagged Doctor of Philosophy in Christian Theology.

“One of the graduands is the first PhD graduate the institution will produce; a university must graduate students at academic Masters Level before graduating PhD.

“Only one candidate has been able to do that and that is Obasanjo; the Senate has found him worthy of the award and approved the conferment of PhD on him.

“There are lessons to be learnt from Obasanjo’s feat – one is never too old to learn; Obasanjo was about 80 years when he started the programme and has finished it at 82.

“Again, one is never too powerful to learn; he was the president twice and yet subjected himself to learning; learning is a humbling process.

“We will consider him for the post of a facilitator or supervisor; maybe for our Abeokuta Study Centre; we will suggest it to him.’’