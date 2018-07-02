Obasanjo’ll remain my leader forever, says Bode George

Former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode Ibiyinka George, yesterday declared that former President Olusegun Obasanjo would forever remain his leader. George, who spoke when he visited Obasanjo in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, said he was happy to reunite with the former president. Both have had political differences over the last few years, until last weekend when Obasanjo visited George at his Ikoyi, Lagos residence to condole with him over the death of his son, Dipo. Dipo had died on May 9 at the age of 42 following a protracted illness.

But yesterday, the former Military Administrator of Ondo State led 10 of his associates on what was described as “a thank you visit” to Obasanjo in Abeokuta. According to a statement by Obasanjo’s media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, the PDP chieftain declared that the storm between him and the former president was completely over. George was quoted as saying he had put the past behind him, “and Baba will remain my leader forever.”

He said it was with happiness and satisfaction that he was reconciling with the ex-president. He attributed the rift to handiwork of the devil which, to him, had been put to shame. “I have come to say thank you after visiting me last week. Only few can do that, mind you. What happened between us is devil and the devil has been shamed. It is a solid reunion and I am very happy about it,” George said.

The former military administrator was accompanied on the visit by Chief Okanlawon Soboyede, Elder Wole Oyelese, Dr. Remi Akitoye, Dr. Ademola Dominic, Mr. Emmanuel Da-silva, Hon. Dare Adeleke, Captain Tunji Shelle (retd), Mr. Abiodun Ejamai and Mr. Adriano. George and his entourage were received by Obasanjo who was accompanied by Chief Joju Fadairo, Dr. Femi Majekodunmi, Engr. Tony Ojesina and former presidential adviser, Dr. Gbolade Osinowo.