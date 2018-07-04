OCJ: Celebrating a giant of integrity

He is a giant by every definition of the word. He is a giant in physique, integrity, professional competence, service to society, love for humanity, dedication to family and loyalty to Rivers State and Nigeria.

Chief Onueze Chukwujinka Joe (OCJ) Okocha, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) is one of Nigeria’s most outstanding legal practitioners who has paid his dues and has made landmark contributions towards the transformation of the country.

Called to the bar in 1978, Chief Okocha was a former President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) who is friend to all classes in the society. He is compassionate, jovial and a mentor to the youth.

On Friday June 29, 2018, Okocha turned 65. His wife, children and grandchildren organised a special birthday get-together for him at their residence in Port Harcourt.

This celebration attracted Rivers people from all walks of life. The political class, professionals, businessmen, youths and ordinary members of the society were on ground to celebrate the legal luminary.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, joined other men and women of goodwill at the celebration of Chief Okocha’s birthday.

The atmosphere was informal. The main proceedings started with a prayer session and short ministration by a cleric. That set the tone for the celebration of an icon of this generation.

Wobasi Okocha, a lawyer and son of Chief OCJ Okocha, served as compere at the birthday celebration.

He handled proceedings excellently. He laced the celebrations with jokes, stories and directives to the DJ. Ogbonda Okocha, first son of the celebrant, was one of the major speakers at the event.

He described his father as a kindhearted role model who has made positive contributions to the development of Rivers State and the country.

He noted that his father is a principled strict disciplinarian who taught his children sound morals that will guide them in the journey through life. According to him, Okocha taught his children how to earn a living in dignity.

Though Wike was present at the event, his remarks were delivered by former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia. The governor described Okocha as a friend of the government and people of Rivers State.

According to him, Okocha has remained committed to the development of the state, deploying his experience and resources. Wike said that the people of Rivers State are proud of Okocha, especially his professional accomplishments.

He said: “OCJ is a worthy legal practitioner, respected across the country. God created OCJ to come from Rivers State and he has more assignments to accomplish for the state.”

Speaking on behalf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP ), former Minister of Transport, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, said though Okocha maintains an apolitical status, he is a leader of PDP in the state, having contributed to the growth of the party.

Sekibo noted that Okocha in the course of the recent history of Rivers State has provided quality advice to all administrators, both military and civilian. Always modest, former NBA President described himself as a small time lawyer who is happy practicing law.

He said: “I don’t know how I earned all the encomium showered on me this evening. I am a small time lawyer practicing my law. I only try to get a lot of money. I use to get a lot of money from the oil majors and from you litigants, finding trouble all over the place.”

He thanked the people for the honour done to him, saying that he will remain committed to the service of humanity. As he dances forward, it is obvious that Okocha has so much more to offer the society. He has proved to be a stabilising factor, a true father and a professional committed to the transformation of the society.